Modernized agriculture develops in Bohu County, NW China

A staff member operates an integrated system for irrigation and fertilization through mobile phone at a modern agriculture demonstration zone in Bohu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 20, 2023. In recent years, Bohu County has prioritized the development of modernized agriculture. The advanced technologies have injected new momentum into rural revitalization and agricultural development.(Photo: Xinhua)

A villager works at a smart solar greenhouse in a modern agriculture demonstration zone in Bohu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 19, 2023. In recent years, Bohu County has prioritized the development of modernized agriculture. The advanced technologies have injected new momentum into rural revitalization and agricultural development.(Photo: Xinhua)

Villagers work at a smart solar greenhouse in a modern agriculture demonstration zone in Bohu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 19, 2023. In recent years, Bohu County has prioritized the development of modernized agriculture. The advanced technologies have injected new momentum into rural revitalization and agricultural development.(Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on March 19, 2023 shows smart solar greenhouses at a modern agriculture demonstration zone in Bohu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. In recent years, Bohu County has prioritized the development of modernized agriculture. The advanced technologies have injected new momentum into rural revitalization and agricultural development.(Photo: Xinhua)