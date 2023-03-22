11th China Acrobatic Exhibition held in Jinan, E China

Actors perform on stage at the Shandong Grand Theatre in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, March 21, 2023. The 11th China Acrobatic Exhibition is held on March 16-29 in Jinan. This year's event features a series of acrobatic and magic shows as well as acrobatic dramas. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

