China launches four meteorological satellites

Satellites belonging to the Tianmu-1 meteorological constellation are launched by a Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, March 22, 2023. China successfully sent four meteorological satellites into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on Wednesday. The satellites, belonging to the Tianmu-1 meteorological constellation, were launched by a Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket at 5:09 pm (Beijing Time) and have entered the planned orbit. Photo: Xinhua

China successfully sent four meteorological satellites into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Wednesday.The satellites, belonging to the Tianmu-1 meteorological constellation, were launched by a Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket at 5:09 p.m. (Beijing Time) and have entered the planned orbit.They will be mainly used to provide commercial meteorological data services.It was the 19th flight mission of the Kuaizhou-1A rockets.

