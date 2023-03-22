MBTs rumble in Gobi desert

Main battle tanks attached to a tank element under the PLA 77th Group Army rumble in speed during a field training exercise in northwest China’s Gobi desert in mid March, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xue Zongyan and Liu Shanlin)

A main battle tank attached to a tank element under the PLA 77th Group Army rumbles through a mound of dust en route to a designated field during a field training exercise in northwest China’s Gobi desert in mid March, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xue Zongyan and Liu Shanlin)

