Trends: Safety awareness needed when visiting zoos
By Global Times Published: Mar 23, 2023 12:50 AM
Visitors look at giant panda Ru Yi at the Moscow Zoo in Moscow, capital of Russia, on July 31, 2022. The Moscow Zoo on Sunday celebrated the birthdays of two giant pandas Ding Ding and Ru Yi. Six-year-old male Ru Yi was born on July 31, 2016 whereas five-year-old female Ding Ding was born on July 30, 2017. Photo: Xinhua

 

A video showing a man touching pandas at the Tangshan Zoo in Hebei Province has gone trending online, sparking netizens to criticize him for being "lacking in safety awareness." 

In the video, a visitor who witnesses the man climb into the panda house tries to stop him, telling him everyone loves pandas but they should abide by the rules. 

The visitor's comment was on point. There are two rules that should be remembered. 

The first is safety. Pandas look cute but are actually beasts that can cause people physical harm. 

Visitors should also follow the rule of ethics. 

Climbing over a fence is against zoo regulations and can harm the animals too. Such behavior should be punished and new regulations should be introduced such as establishing visitor black lists. 

Workers' Daily

Adapted from Chinese novelist Lu Yao's 1982 book Life, the TV drama Ren Sheng Zhi Lu (Lit: The Road of Life) debuted on Monday. 

The show depicts young man Gao Jialin's hard work and positive spirit, leading viewers on social media platforms to call him a "role model." 

Although Gao's life experience in both the drama and Lu Yao's book are tied to the social changes in China during the 1980s, the problems he faces, such as whether to choose to stay in his village or go on an adventure in the big city, are still relatable to young people today. 

Young people's pursuit of a better life can have different destinations depending on the choices they make. 

They might get detoured, just like Gao did when he thought about giving up his hometown to live in the big city, yet such mistakes can be corrected if they still remember their cultural roots as they seek out a better life.

The Paper
