Newlywed couple embrace happy life in Xinjiang

A relative applies makeup around the eyes of the groom Mairmaitih Tirmur before the wedding in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 19, 2023. In Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, many young men and women prefer to get married in the spring season.(Photo: Xinhua)

Relatives of Gulihan Jrbli play music instruments and dance in front of the bride's home in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 18, 2023. In Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, many young men and women prefer to get married in the spring season.(Photo: Xinhua)

The new couple (3rd and 4th L) receive blessings at their wedding ceremony, while relatives and friends, villagers and tourists witness the happy moment in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 19, 2023. In Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, many young men and women prefer to get married in the spring season.(Photo: Xinhua)

Groom Mairmaitih Tirmur's mother and relatives are pictured at the couple's new home in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 20, 2023. In Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, many young men and women prefer to get married in the spring season.(Photo: Xinhua)