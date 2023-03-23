Netherlands: 'Water=Life' lecture and photography exhibition in East China's Hangzhou





Consul General of the Netherlands in Shanghai Marjo Crompvoets delivers a speech at the opening ceremony on March 16. Photo: Courtesy of Embassy of Netherlands in China

To address the growing number of water-related challenges around the world, the United Nations Water Conference was held at the UN Headquarters from March 22 to 24. This conference was co-hosted by the Netherlands and Tajikistan. In response to the conference, the Consulate General of the Netherlands in Shanghai, in cooperation with the National Water Museum of China in East China's Hangzhou, organized a 10-day photo exhibition entitled "Water=life" starting from March 16.



On the opening ceremony of March 16, Marjo Crompvoets, Consul General of the Netherlands in Shanghai, together with water experts from China and Netherlands, visited to the National Water Museum of China in Hangzhou and held a lecture for nearly 160 university students from local colleges, which helped the audience to raise their awareness of water crisis and protect the earth's water resources.



The works of the 19 winners on display are also being simultaneously showcased worldwide.

