Saudi Arabia: Event celebrates International Women’s Day

Saudi Arabia Ambassador to China Abdulrahman Ahmad Alharbi delivers a speech at the event. Photo: Courtesy of Embassy of Saudi Arabia in China

The Embassy of Saudi Arabia in China hosted an event at China World Summit in Beijing on March 21 to celebrate the International Women's Day. Saudi Arabia Ambassador to China Abdulrahman Ahmad Alharbi delivered a speech at the event.He noted that Saudi Arabia has made significant progress in empowering women in multiple aspects over the past years. Dima Abuhumoud, an employee of the embassy of Saudi Arabia to China, also made a presentation at the event in which she introduced the situation of women in Saudi Arabia, especially in terms of education and labor.Saudi women's participation rate in the labor force had increased from 32.4 percent in the second quarter of 2021 to 35.6 percent in the same quarter of 2022.