Brazil: Brazilian Ambassador visits the Chinese Ministry of Ecology and Environment

Brazilian Ambassador (left) meets with Huang Runqiu, head of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment on March 17. Photo: Courtesy of Embassy of Brazil in China

Brazilian Ambassador to China Marcos Galvão met with Huang Runqiu, head of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment on March 17. The two sides focused on the cooperation between environment and coping with climate, and the results of the CBD COP15 and other topics were exchanged in depth.Huang reviewed the positive cooperation between China and Brazil in the field of environment and climate, introduced China's policies and initiatives to address climate change, and thanked Brazil for its important contribution to the outcomes of COP15, such as the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework. "We hope to strengthen the exchanges and cooperation with Brazil in the field of ecology and environment, and jointly promote building a global community of shared future," he noted.The ambassador gave a highly positive evaluation of China's remarkable achievements in the field of ecology and environment in recent years, and looked forward to working with China to promote green and low-carbon sustainable development.