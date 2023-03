Impression of China: UK birdwatcher impressed by China’s biodiversity, rising awareness in environment protection

By: Global Times | Published: Mar 24, 2023 08:48 PM Updated: Mar 24, 2023 11:15 PM

“In Beijing I've seen about 430 different species(of birds), which is more than I ever saw in all of the UK.” UK birdwatcher Terry Townsend lived in China for more than 10 years and was impressed by China’s biodiversity and rising awareness in environment protection.