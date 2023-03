A freight train carrying 1,440 tons of cotton yarn arrives at Changxing South Railway Station in Huzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province on March 24, 2023. The train headed from Aral, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, which is 5,000 kilometers away. Yarns will be used in textile processing clothing in the Yangtze River Delta to meet market demand. Photo: cnsphoto