In pics: Rio de Janeiro Port in Brazil

This photo taken on March 20, 2023 shows engineering machinery loading and unloading cargoes at a container terminal in Rio de Janeiro Port in Brazil. Established in the early 20th century, Rio de Janeiro Port is one of the important seaports for goods import and export in Brazil, playing a significant role in the country's economic and trade development. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)

This photo taken on March 20, 2023 shows a container terminal at Rio de Janeiro Port in Brazil. (Photo by Claudia Martini/Xinhua)

This photo taken on March 20, 2023 shows a container terminal at Rio de Janeiro Port in Brazil. (Photo by Claudia Martini/Xinhua)

This photo taken on March 20, 2023 shows a container terminal at Rio de Janeiro Port in Brazil. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)

This photo taken on March 20, 2023 shows a container terminal at Rio de Janeiro Port in Brazil. (Photo by Claudia Martini/Xinhua)

This photo taken on March 20, 2023 shows a container terminal at Rio de Janeiro Port in Brazil. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)

This photo taken on March 20, 2023 shows a container terminal at Rio de Janeiro Port in Brazil. (Photo by Claudia Martini/Xinhua)

A truck loaded with cargo drives away from a container terminal at Rio de Janeiro Port in Brazil, March 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)

A container ship docks at Rio de Janeiro Port in Brazil, March 20, 2023. (Photo by Claudia Martini/Xinhua)

The ferris wheel "Rio Star" and the Sugarloaf Mountain are pictured from a container terminal at Rio de Janeiro Port in Brazil, March 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)

This photo taken on March 20, 2023 shows a container terminal at Rio de Janeiro Port in Brazil. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)

A cargo ship arrives at Rio de Janeiro Port in Brazil, March 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)