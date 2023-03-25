Fighter jets in day-and-night flight training

Fighter jets attached to a naval aviation brigade under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxi out of the hangar and get prepared to take off for a day-and-night flight training exercise in early March, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Fu Jinquan)

Fighter jets attached to a naval aviation brigade under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxi out of the hangar and get prepared to take off for a day-and-night flight training exercise in early March, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Fu Jinquan)

A fighter jet attached to a naval aviation brigade under the PLA Southern Theater Command takes off for a day-and-night flight training exercise in early March, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Fu Jinquan)

Fighter jets attached to a naval aviation brigade under the PLA Southern Theater Command fly in formation during a day-and-night flight training exercise in early March, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Fu Jinquan)

A ground crew member assigned to a naval aviation brigade under the PLA Southern Theater Command signals the pilot to taxi the fighter jet into the hangar during a day-and-night flight training exercise in early March, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Fu Jinquan)