Guizhou's rural basketball games see great enthusiasm

An areial photo taken on March 25, 2023 shows a basketball game between Team Tongren and Team Qiandongnan held in Taipan Village, Taijiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. "Village Basketball Association" or "Village BA", is a grassroot basketball tournament held in Taipan Village. Organized by local residents, this event has gained popularity over the years and draws a large crowd of spectators and participants alike. The tournament showcases the passion and skills of basketball players from rural areas, as they compete and demonstrate their teamwork on the court. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)