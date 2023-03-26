Shanghai vigorously expands public ecological space

People wait for buses at a bus station near the Zhongshan Park in Shanghai, east China, March 13, 2023. With the construction of pocket parks, boulevard networks, green wedges, urban greenbelts and the like, Shanghai has been vigorously expanding its public ecological space. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

This photo taken on March 14, 2023 shows a view of a pocket park in Xuhui District of Shanghai, east China. With the construction of pocket parks, boulevard networks, green wedges, urban greenbelts and the like, Shanghai has been vigorously expanding its public ecological space. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

This photo taken on March 13, 2023 shows a view of the Baixi Park in Putuo District of Shanghai, east China. With the construction of pocket parks, boulevard networks, green wedges, urban greenbelts and the like, Shanghai has been vigorously expanding its public ecological space. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Pedestrians enjoy leisure time in the Baixi Park in Putuo District of Shanghai, east China, March 13, 2023. With the construction of pocket parks, boulevard networks, green wedges, urban greenbelts and the like, Shanghai has been vigorously expanding its public ecological space. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)