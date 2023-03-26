Main battle tank rumbles through mounds of dust

A main battle tank (MBT) attached to a brigade under the PLA 72nd Group Army rumbles through mounds of dust on a mountain road during a real-combat training exercise in mid-March, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Yuxuan)

A main battle tank (MBT) attached to a brigade under the PLA 72nd Group Army rumbles through mounds of dust on a mountain road during a real-combat training exercise in mid-March, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Yuxuan)

A main battle tank (MBT) attached to a brigade under the PLA 72nd Group Army rumbles through mounds of dust on a mountain road during a real-combat training exercise in mid-March, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Yuxuan)