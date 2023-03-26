Spring tea picking starts in Pu'er City, China's Yunnan

A farmer picks tea leaves in the ancient tea forests on the Jingmai Mountain in Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 25, 2023. Spring tea picking started in the ancient tea forests on the Jingmai Mountain on Saturday. At Jingmai, a lush mountain known for its forests of ancient tea trees, locals still maintain an ancient way of tea cultivation featuring a special multi-layered ecosystem. (Xinhua)

Farmers walk towards the ancient tea forests to conduct a worship ceremony on the Jingmai Mountain in Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 25, 2023.

A farmer picks tea leaves in the ancient tea forests on the Jingmai Mountain in Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 25, 2023.

A farmer processes freshly-picked tea leaves on the Jingmai Mountain in Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 25, 2023.