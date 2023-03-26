Restoration contest held in Shanxi to cultivate cultural relic experts

A cultural relic unearthed in the Luojiaba Site Photo: VCG

Gathering more than to 200 of China's cultural relic experts together, a vocational contest focusing on antique restoration kicked off in Taiyuan, North China's Shanxi Province, on Saturday.Organized by the National Cultural Heritage Administration, a total of 219 restorers in six categories such as ceramics, murals and painted sculptures and metals showed their skills by working on authentic historical relics.Tao Zhongjun, a Chinese historian, told the Global Times that "real relics" for repairers are what a "good canvas is to a painter" and allows these experts to compete on a level playing field during the competition.He also noted that these specific categories were chosen to reveal the country's "rigorously designed relics conservation schemes" that train talents to specific needs.Experts trained through these programs have to pass two tests involving theoretical and practical tests of their skills.Li Qun, a vice minister of culture and tourism and the administration's director, told the Global Times that the competition aims to "select and train" a large number of highly skilled relic experts so as to establish a "talent troop" that possess up-to-date restoration skills."They are the 'reserve talents' safeguarding China's cultural legacy," Tao told the Global Times.Scouting talents from 27 provinces around the country, the competition is the largest event for selecting future talents ever held in China's cultural relic industry.Yu Jiadong, a vice minister of human resources and social security, said that China is striving to build a vocational competition system with "Chinese characteristics" and that this competition is an important one in the field.Cultural sociologist Chu Xin told the Global Times that competitions like this cater to the country's "strategy" concerning cultural inheritance."China's prolific historical legacy needs to be guarded not only by institutions but also specific talents," Chu said, adding that training serves long-term goals such as applying for UNESCO World Cultural Heritage status.Evaluation rules for the competition were initiated based on a standard jointly introduced by the National Cultural Heritage Administration and Human Resources and Social Security in 2021.Containing 13 occupational orientations and 65 occupational grades, this standard is the first "manual" for cultural relic vocational skills in the country."Social institutions such as universities should increase classes and the number of students that focus on this area. The standard is a necessary guidebook," Tao noted.