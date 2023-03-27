Pear trees enter full bloom in Anhui, E China

This aerial photo taken on March 26, 2023 shows tourists watching a folk performance at a pear garden in Dangshan County, Suzhou City, east China's Anhui Province. Recently, pear trees in Dangshan County of east China's Anhui Province have entered full bloom. Various activities are held in the pear garden to attract tourists. (Photo by Cui Meng/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy flowers at a pear garden in Dangshan County, Suzhou City, east China's Anhui Province, March 25, 2023. Recently, pear trees in Dangshan County of east China's Anhui Province have entered full bloom. Various activities are held in the pear garden to attract tourists. (Photo by Cui Meng/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on March 26, 2023 shows tourists enjoying pear blossoms at a pear garden in Dangshan County, Suzhou City, east China's Anhui Province. Recently, pear trees in Dangshan County of east China's Anhui Province have entered full bloom. Various activities are held in the pear garden to attract tourists. (Photo by Cui Meng/Xinhua)