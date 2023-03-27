In pics: beautiful villages ready for Boao Forum

This aerial photo taken on March 25, 2023 shows a view of Mocun Village in Boao, south China's Hainan Province. The Boao Forum for Asia will hold its annual conference from March 28 to 31 in Boao, a coastal town in China's island province of Hainan. With constant efforts of local government in recent years to build "beautiful villages" in this town, Shamei, Mocun and Nanqiang villages have gradually become models of harmonious villages here. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

This photo taken on March 25, 2023 shows a road of Mocun Village in Boao, south China's Hainan Province. The Boao Forum for Asia will hold its annual conference from March 28 to 31 in Boao, a coastal town in China's island province of Hainan. With constant efforts of local government in recent years to build "beautiful villages" in this town, Shamei, Mocun and Nanqiang villages have gradually become models of harmonious villages here. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

This aerial photo taken on March 24, 2023 shows a view of Nanqiang Village in Boao, south China's Hainan Province. The Boao Forum for Asia will hold its annual conference from March 28 to 31 in Boao, a coastal town in China's island province of Hainan. With constant efforts of local government in recent years to build "beautiful villages" in this town, Shamei, Mocun and Nanqiang villages have gradually become models of harmonious villages here. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)