PHOTO / WORLD
In pics: boat races between Oxford University and Cambridge University
By Xinhua Published: Mar 27, 2023 10:27 AM
Members of the Cambridge crew celebrate after winning the women's boat race between Oxford University and Cambridge University on the River Thames in London, Britain, March 26, 2023. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)

Members of the Cambridge crew celebrate after winning the women's boat race between Oxford University and Cambridge University on the River Thames in London, Britain, March 26, 2023. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)


 
Members of the Cambridge crew celebrate after winning the men's boat race between Oxford University and Cambridge University in London, Britain, March 26, 2023. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)

Members of the Cambridge crew celebrate after winning the men's boat race between Oxford University and Cambridge University in London, Britain, March 26, 2023. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)


 
Cambridge University men's crew celebrate after winning the men's boat race between Oxford University and Cambridge University on the River Thames in London, Britain, March 26, 2023. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)

Cambridge University men's crew celebrate after winning the men's boat race between Oxford University and Cambridge University on the River Thames in London, Britain, March 26, 2023. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)


 
Cambridge University men's crew celebrate after winning the men's boat race between Oxford University and Cambridge University on the River Thames in London, Britain, March 26, 2023. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)

Cambridge University men's crew celebrate after winning the men's boat race between Oxford University and Cambridge University on the River Thames in London, Britain, March 26, 2023. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)


 