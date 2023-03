A juice seller makes liquorice in Beirut, Lebanon, on March 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

A juice seller promotes his products in Beirut, Lebanon, on March 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

Juice vendors promote their products in Beirut, Lebanon, on March 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

A juice seller promotes his products in Beirut, Lebanon, on March 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)