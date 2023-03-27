Fighter jets in flight training

A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxies out of the hangar before a recent real combat training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)

A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command takes off in a recent real combat training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Zishao)