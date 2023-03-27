Night market becomes attraction to citizens and tourists in Lanzhou, NW China

A girl poses for photos at a night market in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, March 25, 2023. Lanzhou has been continuously promoting its night economy and enriching night consumption forms. The recently-opened night market, featuring the Silk Road cuisine, song and dance, fashion and history, has become an attraction to lots of citizens and tourists. (Xinhua/Fang Xin)

