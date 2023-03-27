Saudi’s Aramco inks JV deal on 300,000 bpd refinery and petrochemical complex in China





Chinese and Saudi staff members of Yanbu Aramco Sinopec Refining Company exchange views at the company's factory in the western Saudi Arabian city of Yanbu, on November 27, 2022. Photo: Xinhua

Saudi oil giant Aramco inked a major refinery and petrochemical complex project with its Chinese partners over the weekend, the greenfield project will include a 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery and 1.65 million tons steam cracker, according to the company.The joint venture with China's NORINCO Group and Panjin Xincheng Industrial Group, is located Panjin city in Northeast China and is set to be fully operational by 2026.Once operational, the complex will combine a 300,000 bpd refinery and a petrochemical plant with annual production capacity of 1.65 million metric tons of ethylene and 2 million metric tons of paraxylene.Aramco, owning a 30 percent stake in the JV, will supply up to 210,000 bpd of crude oil feedstock to the complex, with construction due to start in the second quarter of 2023.China's optimization of its domestic epidemic response has been seen as boost to the global commodity market, with many companies placing their bets on China.Speaking at the China Development Forum 2023 on Sunday, Aramco President and CEO Amin Nasser said the company is doubling down on China's energy supply, including new lower carbon products, chemicals, and other innovations."In particular, we see a major win-win opportunity to build a world-leading, integrated downstream sector in China, with special emphasis on the high conversion of liquids directly into chemicals as part of our broader liquid-to-chemicals business expansion plans," the Aramco CEO said.The company is expanding its oil production capacity by 1 million bpd to 13 million barrels by 2027 and help strengthen China's long-term energy security, noted the CEO.Saudi Arabia was China's top supplier in 2022, having shipped a total of 87.49 million tons of crude to China, equivalent to 1.75 million bpd,per customs data.The company is also exploring new opportunities in emerging areas such as hybrid system vehicles.Earlier this month, Aramco signed a letter of intent with Chinese car maker Geely and French car maker Renault Group for a JV on a new powertrain engine company.The company also inked several memorandums on cooperation with the government of South China's Guangdong Province, an economic powerhouse. The cooperation covers energy, innovation and financial sectors.