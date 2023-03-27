Game technology a new driving force for Chinese culture to go overseas

Attendees stand near the registration desk at the Game Developers Conference 2023 in San Francisco on March 21, 2023. Photo: VCG

Strengthening China's cultural confidence has become increasingly important, as seen from the several motions and proposals made on the subject during the recent two sessions.Guo Yuanyuan, a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, proposed to formulate guidelines to promote the development of the game industry to help Chinese games go overseas.Following that, several Chinese gaming companies, including Tencent and Netease, appeared at the Game Developers Conference (GDC), an annual conference for video game developers that was held this year from March 20 to 24 in San Francisco.Several Chinese games have been making international headlines, including Tower of Fantasy, which took the top place on Apple's App Store in 36 countries and regions worldwide.Popular Chinese game Honor of Kings has also entered the Brazilian market, with over 2 million users registered for the game. It has become the 12th most popular game in Brazil.In the game exhibition area at GDC, participants could experience the power of game technology through the Digital Great Wall built by the Common R&D and Operation System (CROS) game engine to learn about cultural heritage protection.Tencent showcased its latest game development tools at the GDC, such as GameAIR, a game AI development platform based on machine learning; Artigician, an intelligent tool for art production; and anti-cheat tool ACE. The tools can enhance global game developers' security capabilities.