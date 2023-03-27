Fan Di’an donates art works to newly built Fujian Pucheng Art Museum

Photo: Courtesy of Pucheng Art Museum





Fan Di’an, chairman of China Artists Association and president of the Central Academy of Fine Arts, has donated the first batch of more than 80 oil paintings and watercolors, as well as more than a thousand volumes of art books that he created to the newly built Fujian Pucheng Art Museum.The museum which is set to open in September is also hosting an exhibition to showcase part of Fan Di'an's donation to the public.At the donation ceremony, Fan Di'an said that Pucheng, also his hometown, is a land of green mountains, clear waters, and exquisite beauty. Since ancient times, the humanities, history and cultural traditions have produced many talents. He will donate a large number of oil paintings, watercolor paintings, and calligraphy works to Pucheng county. His donation will be permanently collected by the Pucheng Art Museum.Meanwhile a number of art books will also be donated to build a library inside the museum to serve as a cultural and aesthetic educational resource for the community.Covering an area of 33,000 square meters, Pucheng Art Museum is a key cultural tourism project designed to promote local cultural traditions and develop the cultural and creative industries in the region.