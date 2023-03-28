Preparations made for Boao Forum for Asia in Hainan

Staff members work at the press center of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2023 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 27, 2023. The BFA will hold its annual conference from March 28 to 31 in Boao, a coastal town in China's island province of Hainan, according to the official website of the forum. This year's forum will be held entirely offline under the theme "An Uncertain World: Solidarity and Cooperation for Development amid Challenges." (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Journalists work at the press center of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2023 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 27, 2023. The BFA will hold its annual conference from March 28 to 31 in Boao, a coastal town in China's island province of Hainan, according to the official website of the forum. This year's forum will be held entirely offline under the theme "An Uncertain World: Solidarity and Cooperation for Development amid Challenges." (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

This photo taken on March 27, 2023 shows a fountain square in front of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) International Conference Center in Boao, south China's Hainan Province. The BFA will hold its annual conference from March 28 to 31 in Boao, a coastal town in China's island province of Hainan, according to the official website of the forum. This year's forum will be held entirely offline under the theme "An Uncertain World: Solidarity and Cooperation for Development amid Challenges." (Xinhua/Fan Yuqing)