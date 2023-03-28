Autonomous driving vehicles start commercialized demonstration operation in S China

A citizen uses the Didi Robotaxi applet to book autonomous driving vehicles in Huadu District of Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, March 27, 2023. The first batch of Didi autonomous driving vehicles started commercialized demonstration operation here on Monday. Passengers can place an order to book vehicles in the Didi Robotaxi applet, experience autonomous driving service, and pay according to the actual mileage and duration of use. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Multiple sensors are installed on top of a Didi autonomous driving vehicle in Huadu District of Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, March 27, 2023. The first batch of Didi autonomous driving vehicles started commercialized demonstration operation here on Monday. Passengers can place an order to book vehicles in the Didi Robotaxi applet, experience autonomous driving service, and pay according to the actual mileage and duration of use. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

A Didi autonomous driving vehicle runs on a street in Huadu District of Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, March 27, 2023. The first batch of Didi autonomous driving vehicles started commercialized demonstration operation here on Monday. Passengers can place an order to book vehicles in the Didi Robotaxi applet, experience autonomous driving service, and pay according to the actual mileage and duration of use. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)