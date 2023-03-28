PHOTO / CHINA
Reconnaissance element in infiltration drill
By China Military Online Published: Mar 28, 2023 10:53 AM
A soldier assigned to a reconnaissance element of a brigade under the PLA 80th Group Army observes the situation during an infiltration drill in late March, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Fan Cunyin)

Two soldiers assigned to a reconnaissance element of a brigade under the PLA 80th Group Army cover for each other during an infiltration drill in late March, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Fan Cunyin)

A soldier assigned to a reconnaissance element of a brigade under the PLA 80th Group Army aims at the target during an infiltration drill in late March, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Fan Cunyin)

