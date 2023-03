Students study and practice at agricultural experimental base in Hefei, E China

Zhang Fugui (4th R), teacher of Anhui Agricultural University, teaches the knowledge about the development and utilization of cole to the students at an agricultural experimental base in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, March 26, 2023. As spring has come, students of Anhui Agricultural University have been studying and practicing at the university's agricultural experimental base. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Students of Anhui Agricultural University collect cole samplings at an agricultural experimental base in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, March 26, 2023. As spring has come, students of Anhui Agricultural University have been studying and practicing at the university's agricultural experimental base. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Huang Zhenglai (2nd L), vice president of new rural development institute of Anhui Agricultural University teaches students measure wheat canopy at an agricultural experimental base in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, March 26, 2023. As spring has come, students of Anhui Agricultural University have been studying and practicing at the university's agricultural experimental base. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

A student of Anhui Agricultural University measures wheat canopy at an agricultural experimental base in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, March 26, 2023. As spring has come, students of Anhui Agricultural University have been studying and practicing at the university's agricultural experimental base. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)