Tibetan antelops thrive at Hoh Xil nature reserve

A Tibetan antelope is seen at the Hoh Xil nature reserve, the 51th Chinese site inscribed on the World Heritage List, in the Sanjiangyuan National Park, Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Yushu, northwest China's Qinghai Province, March 25, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Mingyan)

A flock of Tibetan antelopes forage at the Hoh Xil nature reserve, the 51th Chinese site inscribed on the World Heritage List, in the Sanjiangyuan National Park, Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Yushu, northwest China's Qinghai Province, March 25, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Mingyan)

A flock of Tibetan antelopes forage at the Hoh Xil nature reserve, the 51th Chinese site inscribed on the World Heritage List, in the Sanjiangyuan National Park, Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Yushu, northwest China's Qinghai Province, March 25, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Mingyan)