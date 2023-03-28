China should pursue green, high-quality, inclusive development

Illustration: Xia Qing/Global Times

The world, facing supply chain fragmentation and growing geopolitical uncertainties, needs concerted efforts by all economies, big and small, to strengthen cooperation by putting aside their differences, so as to achieve the historical average of 3.8 percent global GDP growth.A growing number of organizations and independent economists believe the world is likely to face a gloomy sharp downturn over the coming five years - with this year's global GDP average expected to be below 3 percent - due to a spate of challenges including monetary policy tightening, elevated inflation, energy and food supply crunch, and the conflict in Ukraine.Central banks' monetary tightening coupled with persistently high inflation will continue to restrict many developed economies, particularly in Europe and North America, to rebound from the scars of the pandemic.The latest eruption of Western banking system crisis is almost certain to rein in loans and borrowing by businesses and households, as unnerved banks snap shut their books by doling out less credit in their instinctive attempt to hoard cash in case of encountering another bank run. Less bank credit will translate to cooling commercial activity and economic slump.There is a rising possibility that the world's major developed economies, including the US, the UK, the Eurozone, Japan and Canada, will enter into recession of varied proportions this year. Whether these economies will meet a distressful "Lost Decade", like Japan in the 1990s, remains to be seen. If it turns out to be true, the world is predicted to fall into the darkest 10 years to come, which will generate an enormous negative impact on global poverty alleviation and worsen climate change.It is evident that the risks to financial stability have risen. At a time of significantly higher debt levels, the rapid transition from a prolonged period of low interest rates to much higher rates, necessary to tame inflation, will inevitably generate more stresses and vulnerabilities, as evidenced in recent developments in the banking sector in the US and Switzerland. Though the crisis seems to have subsided, uncertainty remains high which underscores the need for vigilance by policymakers.At the just-concluded China Development Forum held in Beijing, Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), warned about the growing "risks of geo-economic fragmentation" which could mean a world being split into rival economic blocs, which is "a dangerous division that would leave everyone poorer and less secure". She said that the outlook for the global economy over the medium-term remains weak.This is why the world's major economies, including China, Europe and the US, should try to avert division and fragmentation and enhance levels of collaboration in order to address economic uncertainties. Despite this need, the Biden administration, worried about of China's growing economic size, has since 2021 embarked on a nefarious bid to "decouple" the two economies so as to purposefully contain China's growth.If the US and its close allies do not refrain from their current efforts to divide and fragment global economies, the future for their economies will be dimmer because they are cutting off normal and efficient industrial supply chains, which will lead to exceptionally higher production costs and ballooning price rises in those economies where inflation is already deeply embedded. In addition to the mediocre outlook for many developed nations, due attention should go to the most vulnerable low-income countries beleaguered with high levels of domestic and foreign debt, according to economists.As IMF chief Georgieva noted, the news in the world, fortunately, "is not all bad", as IMF has seen some "green shoots", particularly in China. The IMF forecasted China's GDP growth rate to reach 5.2 percent in 2023 thanks to a strong post-pandemic rebound. Economic activity in China is normalizing and private consumption is gaining pace and accelerating, she said.The strong economic recovery means China is set to account for around one third of global growth this year, a welcome lift to the global economy, as was noted in a recent IMF report, which shows that a one percentage point increase in China's GDP growth leads to 0.3 percentage point hike in growth in other Asian economies on average.The IMF suggested that China rebalance its economy by pivoting to consumption-driven sustainable growth. And at the same time, more market-oriented reforms to level the playing field between the private sector and state-owned companies would significantly lift Chinese economy's productive capacity - something echoing Chinese central government's avowed pursuit of high-quality economic growth through 2035.China has set the goal of realizing net-zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2026, which underlines that more green development measures will be adopted in the coming months and years. This year, wind and solar power infrastructure will be enhanced, and the country is set to see a new record of electric vehicle production and export.By all metrics, China should continue to reinforce social security net coverage, reduce the financial burden on children' education to inspire larger families to slow down population decline, and most importantly, progressively increase workers' income levels so that people feel secure to shop and consume. Also, the country should continue to promote common prosperity. Only after China's economy is fuelled with larger private consumption, coupled with steadfast investment on infrastructure and new technologies, can the planned goal of pursuing high-quality and inclusive growth be realized.The author is an editor with the Global Times. bizopinion@globaltimes.com.cn