Celebrations held to mark centenary of Italian Air Force

The Italian Frecce Tricolori aerobatic squad performs during celebrations marking the centenary of the Italian Air Force in Rome, Italy, on March 28, 2023. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

An air echelon of Italian Air Force flies over Piazza del Popolo during celebrations marking the centenary of the Italian Air Force in Rome, Italy, on March 28, 2023. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

People wait to sit in the cockpit of an Italian Air Force's aircraft during celebrations marking the centenary of the Italian Air Force in Rome, Italy, on March 28, 2023. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)