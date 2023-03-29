New concept sewage treatment plant helps improve water quality in C China's Henan

This aerial photo taken on March 28, 2023 shows the No. 3 sewage treatment plant in Suixian County of Shangqiu, central China's Henan Province. The No. 3 sewage treatment plant of Suixian County, completed in 2018, is a new concept sewage treatment facility combining wastewater treatment, biomass power generation, scientific research, science popularization, and eco-agriculture demonstration functions. The high-standard recycled water processed by the plant has improved the water quality of the local Limin river. (Xinhua/Zhang Haoran)

This photo taken on March 28, 2023 shows the eco-agriculture demonstration area of the No. 3 sewage treatment plant in Suixian County of Shangqiu, central China's Henan Province. The No. 3 sewage treatment plant of Suixian County, completed in 2018, is a new concept sewage treatment facility combining wastewater treatment, biomass power generation, scientific research, science popularization, and eco-agriculture demonstration functions. The high-standard recycled water processed by the plant has improved the water quality of the local Limin river. (Xinhua/Zhang Haoran)

A staff member tests the quality of water at the No. 3 sewage treatment plant in Suixian County of Shangqiu, central China's Henan Province, March 28, 2023. The No. 3 sewage treatment plant of Suixian County, completed in 2018, is a new concept sewage treatment facility combining wastewater treatment, biomass power generation, scientific research, science popularization, and eco-agriculture demonstration functions. The high-standard recycled water processed by the plant has improved the water quality of the local Limin river. (Xinhua/Zhang Haoran)

A man visits an exhibition on wastewater treatment at the No. 3 sewage treatment plant in Suixian County of Shangqiu, central China's Henan Province, March 28, 2023. The No. 3 sewage treatment plant of Suixian County, completed in 2018, is a new concept sewage treatment facility combining wastewater treatment, biomass power generation, scientific research, science popularization, and eco-agriculture demonstration functions. The high-standard recycled water processed by the plant has improved the water quality of the local Limin river. (Xinhua/Zhang Haoran)