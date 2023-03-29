PHOTO / CHINA
J-10 fighters take off for live-fire training
By China Military Online Published: Mar 29, 2023 05:22 PM
A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command soars into the sky for a live-fire flight training exercise recently. (Photo:China Military Online)

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command fires rockets at simulated ground targets during a live-fire flight training exercise recently. (Photo:China Military Online)

