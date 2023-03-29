Opera “Princess Wencheng” staged in SW China’s Xizang

The opera “Princess Wencheng” was staged in Lhasa, capital city of southwest China’s Xizang Autonomous Region in March, presenting a feast for the senses.The opera tells the story of Princess Wencheng, who came all the way from Chang'an (today's city of Xi'an) to marry Tibetan King Songtsen Gampo over 1,300 years ago.First staged in 2013, the opera has been performed over 1,600 times in the past 10 years. The theater and its supporting programs have received over 4 million visits from tourists.

Photo shows performers of the opera “Princess Wencheng” dancing in Lhasa, capital city of southwest China’s Xizang Autonomous Region. (Photo:People's Daily Online)

Photo shows a scene of the opera “Princess Wencheng” staged in Lhasa, capital city of southwest China’s Xizang Autonomous Region. (Photo:People's Daily Online)

Photo shows performers of the opera “Princess Wencheng” dancing in Lhasa, capital city of southwest China’s Xizang Autonomous Region. (Photo:People's Daily Online)

Photo shows a scene of the opera “Princess Wencheng” staged in Lhasa, capital city of southwest China’s Xizang Autonomous Region. (Photo:People's Daily Online)

Part of the cast of the opera “Princess Wencheng” perform on stage in Lhasa, capital city of southwest China’s Xizang Autonomous Region. (Photo:People's Daily Online)