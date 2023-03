Global Times’ visit to a boarding school in Xizang

By: Global Times | Published: Mar 29, 2023 10:26 PM

“My dream is to teach Tibetan,” said Gasong Cuojia, a student in Lhasa’s No.1 Middle School of Xizang. With the senior high entrance exam on the way, she chose to live on campus during her 3rd grade. For her, attending boarding school is not only a place to learn, but also a way to realize dreams.