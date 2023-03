Guizhou cultivates alpine flower species to boost rural revitalization

Farmers transfer flowers at a flower cultivation base in Bailidujuan administrative area in Bijie, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 28, 2023. In recent years, the Bailidujuan administrative area in Bijie has set up intelligent greenhouses for cultivating alpine flower species such as azalea, with the goal of developing rural tourism and boosting incomes of local farmers.(Photo: Xinhua)

