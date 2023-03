Contemporary art exhibition kicks off in Beijing

Tourists visit the contemporary art exhibition "WAVELENGTH: A Momentary Spring" at Beijing Times Art Museum in Beijing, capital of China, March 29, 2023. The event kicked off here on Wednesday, displaying contemporary art installations from 16 international artists. It will last until July 1.(Photo: Xinhua)

