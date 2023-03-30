Township in Xinjiang develops rural tourism to increase local incomes

Villagers dance in traditional costumes in Bahrigzi Village of Tar Tajik Township, Akto County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 27, 2023. Tar Tajik Township, nestled in the hinterland of the Kunlun Mountains, is a key national rural tourism village under Akto County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. As the weather gets warmer, apricot flowers are in full bloom here. The magnificent natural scenery and unique folk customs attract many tourists.(Photo: Xinhua)

Tourists watch a traditional wedding ceremony in Bahrigzi Village of Tar Tajik Township, Akto County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 28, 2023. Tar Tajik Township, nestled in the hinterland of the Kunlun Mountains, is a key national rural tourism village under Akto County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. As the weather gets warmer, apricot flowers are in full bloom here. The magnificent natural scenery and unique folk customs attract many tourists.(Photo: Xinhua)

Local people perform in a traditional wedding ceremony for tourists in Bahrigzi Village of Tar Tajik Township, Akto County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 28, 2023. Tar Tajik Township, nestled in the hinterland of the Kunlun Mountains, is a key national rural tourism village under Akto County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. As the weather gets warmer, apricot flowers are in full bloom here. The magnificent natural scenery and unique folk customs attract many tourists.(Photo: Xinhua)

Tourists view blossoms in Tar Tajik Township, Akto County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 28, 2023. Tar Tajik Township, nestled in the hinterland of the Kunlun Mountains, is a key national rural tourism village under Akto County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. As the weather gets warmer, apricot flowers are in full bloom here. The magnificent natural scenery and unique folk customs attract many tourists.(Photo: Xinhua)