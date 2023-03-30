Lion dance integrated with school education in Tengxian, S China

Children prepare to practice lion dance at a kindergarten in Tengxian County of Wuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 28, 2023. The Tengxian Lion Dance, which is listed as a national intangible cultural heritage, is a combination of martial arts, dancing, music and acrobatics. In recent years, Tengxian County has been actively integrating the lion dance with courses in kindergartens and schools, with the goal of passing on this traditional art form to younger generations.(Photo: Xinhua)

