Workers busy harvesting tea leaves before Qingming Festival

This aerial photo shows workers harvesting tea leaves at a tea garden in Xihu District, Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 28, 2023. Recently, workers are busy in harvesting and processing tea leaves ahead of the Qingming Festival to produce the Mingqian (literally "pre-Qingming") tea, which are made of the very first tea sprouts in spring and considered to be of high quality.(Photo: Xinhua)

Workers harvest tea leaves at a tea garden in Baili Azalea Scenic Area, Bijie, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 28, 2023. Recently, workers are busy in harvesting and processing tea leaves ahead of the Qingming Festival to produce the Mingqian (literally "pre-Qingming") tea, which are made of the very first tea sprouts in spring and considered to be of high quality.(Photo: Xinhua)

Workers select tea sprouts picked early in the morning at a tea factory in Wuyi County, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 28, 2023. Recently, workers are busy in harvesting and processing tea leaves ahead of the Qingming Festival to produce the Mingqian (literally "pre-Qingming") tea, which are made of the very first tea sprouts in spring and considered to be of high quality.(Photo: Xinhua)