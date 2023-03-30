Innovation and Development of Sanya Exhibition held in Boao, S China

An inheritor of Li rattan weaving makes handicrafts during the Innovation and Development of Sanya Exhibition in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 28, 2023. The exhibition is held here from March 28 to March 31(Photo: Xinhua)

A breeding test ear row seeder is pictured at the Innovation and Development of Sanya Exhibition in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 28, 2023. The exhibition is held here from March 28 to March 31.(Photo: Xinhua)

Staff members arrange the roses produced from Yalong Bay of Sanya during the Innovation and Development of Sanya Exhibition in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 28, 2023. The exhibition is held here from March 28 to March 31(Photo: Xinhua)

Actors perform at a cultural bazaar of the Innovation and Development of Sanya Exhibition in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 28, 2023. The exhibition is held here from March 28 to March 31.(Photo: Xinhua)