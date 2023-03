Federal Reserve Board Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr (left) and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) Chairman Martin Gruenberg take their seats to testify at a House Financial Services Committee hearing on the response to the recent bank failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, March 29, 2023. Gruenberg told lawmakers this week that the FDIC would look into civil money penalties on executives working in the two banks. Photo: IC