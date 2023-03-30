Ministry of Foreign Affairs organizes a visit to Chongqing for

Diplomatic envoys attend the launch ceremony of China-Europe Railway Express (Chengdu and Chongqing). Photo: Courtesy of Shangyou News

From March 20 to 22, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs organized a visit to Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality for diplomatic envoys to China. The delegation of 26 diplomatic envoys consists of ambassadors posted in China from 13 countries of Albania, Luxembourg, Mauritania, Mali, Slovenia, Guinea-Bissau, Algeria, Yemen, Lesotho, Sudan, Botswana, Guinea, and Malta, as well as senior diplomats from Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Syria, Morocco, and other countries. Special Representative Wu Hongbo of the Chinese Government on European Affairs accompanied them on the whole visit and on this trip, the diplomatic envoys attended the launch ceremony of China-Europe Railway Express.Wu said that Chongqing pursues a development philosophy of harmony between humanity and nature, which provides a realistic path for other regions in the world to solve the issue of balance between development and ecology. The high-level opening-up and scientific and technological innovation in Chongqing prove to the world once again that the Chinese government's fundamental national policy of opening to the outside world and the path of pursuing high-quality development will remain unchanged. Wu expressed his hope that the diplomatic envoys will fully enjoy the profound culture, revolutionary traditions and outcomes of the economic and social development of Chongqing during this visit, and actively promote friendly cooperation between all other countries and Chongqing in various fields.The diplomatic envoys spoke highly of the achievements made by Chongqing in its development, and said that the tangible development of China is attributable to the leadership of the Communist Party of China. The changes that happen in Chongqing in such fields as scientific and technological innovation, connectivity and ecological conservation are the epitome of China's rapid development since the 18th CPC National Congress, and have provided useful references for developing countries to realize their own development and for the whole world to achieve common progress. The diplomatic envoys expressed their readiness to actively promote exchanges and connectivity between their own country and Chongqing, and look forward to the continuously increased opening-up across China and more high-quality cooperation with other countries.