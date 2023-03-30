The United Arab Emirate: ambassador attends the Asia Youth Leaders Forum

Ali Al Dhaheri, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to China delivers a speech at the Asia Youth Leaders Forum. Photo: Courtesy of Embassy of UAE in China

The UAE was invited to be the guest of honor at the opening ceremony of the Asia Youth Leaders Forum held in Guangzhou in South China's Guangdong Province on March 25.Dr. Ali Al Dhaheri, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to China and Zhang Yiming, Chinese Ambassador to the UAE, spoke with the youth delegates at the China and UAE Youth Leaders Dialogue on March 26.The UAE ambassador said that one of the main pillars of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the UAE and China is the promotion of cross-country exchanges between talented people, and it is hoped that strengthening exchanges between young talents from both sides will strengthen the future foundations of friendship.