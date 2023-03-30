Argentina: simplify visa procedures to achieve direct flights

Argentine Ambassador to China Sabino Vaca Narvaja (left) takes a picture with CYTS CEO. Photo: Courtesy of Embassy of Argentina in China

On March 22, a promotion event focusing on the current popular travel themes of "Polar Cruise" and "Low Carbon Travel" was held at the Embassy of Argentina in China, jointly organized by the embassy and CYTS.Argentine Ambassador to China Sabino Vaca Narvaja said that the government of Argentina will launch a package of policies for Chinese tourists, including the opening of direct flights between the two countries this year, simplifying visa procedures, and implementing electronic payment methods common in China for tourists heading to Argentina.The ambassador said that efforts will be made to achieve direct flights between Buenos Aires and Shanghai and Beijing in 2023, and to shorten flights to China by 10 hours through code-sharing, which is essential to boost tourism. We are also working to reduce the time for visa issuance to less than a week, as well as to promote the use of popular Chinese electronic payment methods in Argentina.Narvaja noted that Argentina is one of the first pilot destination tourism countries for China to officially open its outbound group tours, which not only reflects the close bilateral relations between China and Argentina, but also shows that Argentina's tourism industry is attractive to the Chinese people.