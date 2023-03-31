PHOTO / CHINA
View of Great Wall in Beijing
By Xinhua Published: Mar 31, 2023 08:14 AM
This aerial photo taken on March 29, 2023 shows the Huanghuacheng Lakeside Great Wall Reserve in Beijing, capital of China.(Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on March 28, 2023 shows the Shuiguan Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China.(Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on March 28, 2023 shows the Shuiguan Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China.(Photo: Xinhua)


 
This photo taken on March 29, 2023 shows the Huanghuacheng Lakeside Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China.(Photo: Xinhua)

