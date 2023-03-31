Wuzhou introduces diverse activities into campus in S China

Students roll bamboo rings during a PE class at Xiayi Ethnic School in Mengshan County of Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 22, 2023. In recent years, Wuzhou City has introduced lion dance, Cantonese opera and tea art into the campus to enrich students' extracurricular life.(Photo: Xinhua)

Pupils learn to make tea at a primary school in Cangwu County of Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 29, 2023. In recent years, Wuzhou City has introduced lion dance, Cantonese opera and tea art into the campus to enrich students' extracurricular life.(Photo: Xinhua)

Students learn Cantonese opera at a middle school in Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 29, 2023. In recent years, Wuzhou City has introduced lion dance, Cantonese opera and tea art into the campus to enrich students' extracurricular life.(Photo: Xinhua)

Students recite ancient poems during a break at a middle school in Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 30, 2023. In recent years, Wuzhou City has introduced lion dance, Cantonese opera and tea art into the campus to enrich students' extracurricular life.(Photo: Xinhua)